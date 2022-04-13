Elimination of the 6.5 percent sales tax on groceries is currently pending in the Kansas Legislature, and is an issue that Governor Laura Kelly is hopeful lawmakers will hear all about from constituents throughout the spring break.
Kelly said she is hopeful the elimination of the 6.5 percent grocery tax will become effective July 1.
“People need it now,” Kelly said in an interview with the Atchison Globe and added Kansas consumers need the relief as inflationary cost of living expenses are on the rise.
The proposed grocery tax will have no impact on local sales tax amounts those rates will remain the same as imposed by local governments. The 6.5 percent state sales tax will remain in place for non-grocery items like vehicles, shoes, clothing and other goods sold at retail establishments.
“It will only eliminate the (state’s) sales tax on food,” Kelly said.
Axing the grocery tax is something the state can afford now because the state’s in better economic shape than in comparison to previous years.
Currently pending are two different proposals under consideration:
> Kelly’s proposal to abolish the grocery tax this year on July 1, projections are that the measure has the potential to bring Kansas grocery shoppers a savings of about $500 a year.
> The Kansas House Tax Committee has a proposal to pare down the grocery tax in increments throughout a period of time: 4 percent then decrease to 2 percent and down to zero in 2025.
In border towns like Atchison the Kansas grocery tax is a huge problem when consumers go to neighboring states like Missouri where there is no grocery tax, Kelly said. When people go to another town to shop for groceries they will also visit other stores while there.
“It’s extraordinary not only to citizens, but to grocery businesses,” Kelly said of the projected impact of the Kansas grocery tax elimination.
Kelly said the Governor’s financial staff members have re-formulated the sales tax fund so that the Kansas Department of Transportation will not take a hit to compensate from the pending grocery tax elimination.
The current administration is working hard to bring businesses into Kansas to attract young people and families, Kelly said. The endeavor has been quite successful. Kansas has been investing in programs to revitalize communities like Main Street, as well as affordable housing and rural housing.
“We can’t take our eyes off the ball,” Kelly said.
Kelly said she has another proposal on the table for lawmakers to approve is to utilize the $2.9 million of surplus funds and refund $250 for Kansas taxpayers on their 2021 taxes. The proposal has not passed yet this session.
