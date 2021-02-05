(The Center Square) – A bill extending COVID-19 liability protection for small businesses is headed for Gov. Laura Kelly's desk after passing the Kansas House.
"SB 14 extends the certainty for businesses who are doing what they can to protect their customers and employees from illness," Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber, told The Center Square.
Cobb said businesses taking the proper precautions should not "face a lawsuit related to a virus that is nearly impossible to determine where it was contracted."
COVID-19 liability has been a concern of many business owners as they reopen doors and provide services to the public.
"Surviving this pandemic and government forced shutdowns have been devastating on the small business economy," Dan Murray, Kansas state director of National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), told The Center Square. "The last thing small business owners need is to worry about or confront actual frivolous lawsuits related to COVID."
To date, neither Murray nor Cobb are aware of any such lawsuits that have been filed.
"While there are law firms that are actively seeking clients in Kansas, we are not aware of any consumers wanting to hold businesses liable for their illness," Cobb said. "We believe that is largely because of the Kansas business community’s overall commitment to the safety and well-being of its customers and employees and the countless steps they have taken to reduce the spread of the virus."
The liability protection, which was originally set to expire at the end of January, will now continue through the end of March if signed by Kelly.
"The Legislature is continuing to work on a long-term solution surrounding liability protections and changes to the Kansas Emergency Management Act," Murray said. "NFIB is engaged in the process and those discussions to ensure that small business owners have a seat at the table and that frivolous COVID-related lawsuits don’t threaten our already battered Main Street small business owners."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.