(The Center Square) - U.S. Senators from four states are working together on a bipartisan bill they hope will improve agricultural conservation practices.

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota recently filed a bill to streamline the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s process for updating and adopting conservation practice standards they say will help farmers and ranchers "improve soil health, build resilience to climate impacts, and achieve their conservation goals," according to a press release from Heinrich's office.

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.