The Kansas Board of Regents announced Friday the members of the search committee for K-State’s next president.
The committee has 25 members. The board named Carl Ice, former CEO of BNSF Railway and K-State alumnus, committee chair. Ice was named to the Board of Regents in June.
The search committee includes Kevin Lockett, former K-State and NFL football player and businessman; Pat Roberts, former U.S. senator; Gene Taylor, director of Athletics at K-State; and Usha Reddi, Manhattan city commissioner and former mayor.
Others who will serve on the committee include Shari Crittendon, general counsel of K-State; Michael Dowd, K-State student body president; Blake Flanders, president and CEO for the Kansas Board of Regents; Wayne Goins, University Distinguished Professor of Music and director of jazz studies in K-State’s School of Music, Theater and Dance; Tanya González, professor in the K-State’s Department of English currently serving as the acting associate provost for institutional effectiveness; Kevin Gwinner, dean for K-State’s College of Business Administration; Terry Holdren, CEO and general counsel of Kansas Farm Bureau; Dennis Mullin, former member of the Board of Regents; David Poole, University Distinguished Professor of Kinesiology and Anatomy and Physiology at K-State; Charles Rice, professor of soil microbiology in K-State’s Department of Agronomy; David Rosowsky, K-State’s vice president for research; Alysia Starkey, chief academic and administrative officer of K-State Polytechnic; Mary Vanier, vice chair of the KSU Foundation Board of Directors; and Lisa Wilken, associate professor in the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at K-State.
The full list of committee members is available on kansasregents.org. The committee has next been charged with presenting the criteria for the position to be approved by the board at its September 2021 meeting.
“The Regents have appointed a broad and impressive group of people that bring multiple perspectives to the selection committee,” Ice said in a statement. “In addition to their professional and personal accomplishments, they all have a passion for Kansas State and a history of supporting the university. I thank them for their willingness to serve and look forward to working together to identify a strong pool of candidates for the next president of Kansas State University.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.