Thursday afternoon Atchison Rotary hosted Sam Brownback as their speaker. Brownback recently served as Ambassador for International Religious Freedom under the Trump administration. He left the post when Biden became president.
Brownback opened with the sobering statement that there is more persecution in the world today than ever before and gave his opinion on the situation that unfolded in Afghanistan in late August.
"That was the worst thing the United States could have done in leaving Afghanistan the way the Biden administration did," Brownback said. "Afghanistan is one of the worst places for religious freedom."
He went on to speak about China being an atheist regimen that believes it should rule the world. Brownback stated that many countries lean towards China because the Chinese come in and help the government as long as they follow China's beliefs and don't ask questions. Contrary to that the United States asks too many questions and the forward motion gets stalled and nothing gets accomplished.
Another area he touched on about China is the amount of surveillance the government has on the people. In western China, they are not only using surveillance but they are experimenting with digitized currency. The system is completely sans paper or credit card type currency.
So, if you want some item the system will recognize you and automatically signal the system if agreeable. While that may sound wonderful the powers-to-be can also stop anyone from gaining access to even the basic needs. The system could also affect anyone in the family or family relatives. A true lockdown of freedom.
Brownback paused and then said that all is not lost. The fastest-growing Christian church in the world is in China. He also offered some advice on how Americans should view their country.
"We need to stop self-loathing," Brownback said. "We are a great country and much better than China. One way of going forward is to get back to the basics on human rights."
