(Clay Center) – Suzi Carlson, Kansas State Representative for the 64th District has been appointed to a new Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight. The appointment was made this summer by Speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives, Ron Ryckman, Jr.
The 2021 Kansas Legislature passed MB 2158 to establish the joint committee on child welfare system oversight to review and make recommendations on a multitude of matters throughout the system. The bi-partisan, joint committee from both the Kansas House and Kansas Senate is a special interim committee that will continue through the legislative term.
The thirteen-member committee consists of seven appointments from the House of Representatives and six appointments from the Kansas Senate. The committee began meeting this fall.
