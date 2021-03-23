LENEXA, Kan., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest-based call center, Centrinex, welcomes Eric Agrelius to its management team. Bringing more than 20 years of experience as a Sales Executive, Agrelius will lead Centrinex's sales division to help position the company for a new level of service and performance for the short-term loan industry.
Prior to joining Centrinex, Agrelius was a consumer bureau and payment processing provider Sales Executive for Data X, an Equifax company.
"Eric is who we have been looking for to help us reach the next level of growth for our organization. Eric brings the reputation, intelligence and connections that will help us grow with the right partners," Bart N. Miller, Centrinex founder and CEO, says. "Our 400-employee strong call center has a simple goal. Whether clients are just starting out, wanting to outsource their call center, or interested in 'kicking the tires' by outsourcing 20% of their call center operations, Centrinex has a solution to help improve your bottom line. And, Eric is key in communicating those solutions."
Rudy Waldner, COO and President, is looking forward to Eric's experience to help the company grow. Waldner explains, "Centrinex has been helping lenders and their operations for over 15 years, and we have learned many operational efficiencies to help them succeed. Since I joined over 10 years ago, we have been preparing for this moment. We have created the infrastructure to bring on the caliber of clients that we know Eric can and will bring on."
About Centrinex
Centrinex is the nation's leader in call center management for banks, financial services and other industries, such as healthcare, transportation companies and government agencies. The company improves its clients' bottom-line performance with industry-leading knowledge and talent. To learn more, visit https://www.centrinex.com.
