Local governing agencies made their voices heard at a legislative luncheon held at USD 260’s Oaklawn Elementary on Jan. 5. While Derby Public Schools and the city of Derby shared about their efforts over the past year, they also outlined some of their priorities for the current session of the Kansas Legislature – with a number of state senators and representatives on hand.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty highlighted some of the locally focused goals of the USD 260 Board of Education (i.e., strategic planning), but also mentioned efforts of the district – as well as the state – to earn Purple Star status.
Given the high number of military families in the district (17.79% of students are military-connected), the Purple Star Schools designation is something Derby has been working toward for some time.
“The Purple Star Schools program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready,” Bohaty said. “The benefit of this designation is that it makes it easier for families transitioning into the area to have a quick identifier or symbol showing they are choosing a school district where they will be supported.”
Already, Bohaty stated a number of the district schools with higher concentrations of military-connected students meet the standards of Purple Star Schools – a designation decided by the state. Additionally, the district has worked to foster a strong relationship with McConnell Air Force Base.
With the district waiting on official state action (having many standards already put in place), that is a clear focus for Derby schools in the 2022 session. In fact, both Bohaty and McConnell School Liaison Officer Greg Martin are part of the Kansas Military Child Education Council providing input on legislation to make Kansas a Purple Star State.
New City Manager Kiel Mangus directly addressed a number of the city’s 2022 legislative priorities, mainly centering on local taxing authority and redistricting.
Mayor Randy White and former City Manager Kathy Sexton provided input during local town hall meetings on redistricting, with Mangus reiterating the city’s priority at the legislative luncheon.
“We’re the 16th largest city in the state and we feel we should have higher representation on that Senate level,” Mangus said. “We would just ask that, going through the redistricting process, take that into consideration for the city of Derby.”
State Senator Ty Masterson of District 16 (one of three districts Derby falls into) asked why representation from three senators was not seen as enough, arguing that Derby has a “very strong voice” at the moment.
Both White and Mangus commended the job of Derby’s current state senators from Districts 16, 26 and 28, but noted the redistricting push mainly centers around a desire to more strongly support the potential for a Derby resident to pursue a position in the Kansas Senate.
Taxation and financing are also high on the city’s list of priorities, with home rule authority (local officials making local decisions) something Mangus pointed out as a key factor driving the importance of both issues.
Knowing food sales tax will be a major topic of the 2022 session, Mangus stated that Derby supports local food sales tax and maintaining that option – especially given that grocery taxes have helped the city pay off its portion of STAR bonds quicker.
“We’d like to have the local option because we use that to typically fund projects we would like in Derby,” Mangus said, referring to the Derby Difference sales tax.
Understanding the full impact of such cuts is something the city views as important in any legislation dealing with the elimination of food sales tax. Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, representing District 5 and Derby, also questioned if the full impact was being considered.
Howell brought up the issue among county staff, with staff reporting back the impact of the elimination of food sales tax could lead to a loss of about 15% in sales tax revenue. Outside of property taxes, Mangus noted the county sales tax allocation (something Derby is also focused on preserving this session) is the city’s second largest revenue source.
Given the hit both the county and city would take, there was certainly hesitancy voiced in proceeding with the elimination of food sales tax cuts without understanding the ramifications.
“I love tax cuts, but the reality is we need to understand the impact,” Howell said. “I love tax cuts. I just think we don’t understand what we’re talking about.”
