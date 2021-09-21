The Parsons City Commission on Monday approved the 2022 budget reflecting $22,368,203 in expenditures.
Commissioners unanimously approved the budget during the Monday meeting.
The city’s property tax levy for 2022 will be 56.635 mills, which is an increase of 2.025 mills from this year’s levy. Parsons’ tax levy this year is 54.61 mills.
A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed valuation.
For the owner of a $60,000 home, the portion of his or her property tax bill that supports city government will cost $13.98 more in 2022. That homeowner paid $376.80 this year. In 2022, that homeowner will pay $390.78.
The commissioners Monday agreed they have discussed the budget enough during previous sessions, so they said they were comfortable with it. Commissioners did not discuss the budget at length Monday except to approve it.
The levy increase for 2022 can be attributed in part to a $1 an hour wage increase for all city employees as well as a 15% increase to workers’ compensation, 5% increase to health insurance and 3% increase for electrical.
City Manager Debbie Lamb said other increases to the budget include the overall cost of supplies for individual city departments. The $1 wage increase will cost about $271,000 in 2022, city officials have said.
Lamb said the increase to the mill levy will help cover these expenses as well. The city’s reserve funds and other increased revenue in 2022 also will pay for the employee raise.
Earlier this month, commissioners approved exceeding the city’s revenue neutral rate for the budget by 3 mills. The revenue neutral rate for 2021 established for the city is 55.635. The Kansas Legislature enacted a law requiring cities, counties and schools to inform taxpayers if they intended to go over the revenue neutral rate. A revenue neutral rate means the 2022 tax levy would not generate more tax dollars than this year’s tax levy.
The 2022 revenue neutral rate for Parsons was based on this year’s tax rate of 56.61 mills. Because the city’s valuation dropped by about $1 million, the city had to increase the levy to collect the same amount of tax dollars in 2022 as in 2021, commissioners heard previously.
No one spoke during the public hearing for the 2022 budget.
