The City of St. Joseph has sued Genesis Health Clubs for more than $26,000 in overdue citations from a previous expansion project.
In 2017, Genesis began a project that took longer than expected. The city issued a temporary certificate of occupancy to allow Genesis to continue to stay open and operate as long as the project was finished by a specific date.
“When they continued operating after the expiration of that temporary certificate of occupancy, a notice of violation was issued to make them aware that they did have to either not operate or get a new certificate of occupancy,” said Bryan Carter, the city attorney. “Then after they still continued, administrative penalties began being issued each day that they operated.”
The $450 daily citations began accumulating on May 23, 2017. Genesis eventually finished the project on Aug. 16, 2017, with a total of $26,050 in citations, which it never appealed.
The city now is filing the lawsuit after Genesis asked for the city to abate the citations during a City Council meeting in December.
Genesis wanted to build an outdoor pool complex but couldn’t acquire a building permit with the overdue citations. Rodney Steven II, the president and owner of Genesis Health Clubs, asked the City Council to abate the fines so he could move forward with the project.
The council unanimously voted to not abate the fines. After the meeting, some councilmembers asked how the city could collect the citation costs.
“A couple of councilmembers asked about what's the next step,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director. “How can we go from entertaining the request to abate that amount to actually collecting that amount? So that's what we followed up on after that item failed to get council support. Council was aware that we were going to pursue those actions.”
This isn’t the first time Steven has asked debts against Genesis to be forgiven. According to an article in the Kansas City Star, Steven is trying to persuade the Kansas Legislature to rid Genesis of $549,000 in delinquent property taxes.
According to Buchanan County officials, Genesis in St. Joseph has paid all its real estate taxes but hasn’t paid $8,557.31 in personal property taxes.
Steven couldn’t be reached despite multiple requests for comment.
Genesis officials have been served a court summons, and the first hearing in the case is set for May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.