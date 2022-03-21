OSWEGO — With the Labette Creek bridge northwest of Oswego scheduled for replacement on U.S. 59 starting Thursday, county officials hope to get assurances that county roads and bridges used as unofficial detours won’t be damaged.
U.S. 59 will be closed at Scott Road starting Thursday, depending on weather, and will remain closed until the bridge over Labette Creek is replaced. The bridge should be completed by the end of the year.
A.M. Cohron and Son Inc. of Emporia is the primary contractor on the $3.2 million project.
The official Kansas Department of Transportation detour will take traffic west on U.S. 160 to K-101, south to U.S. 166 and then east toward U.S. 59. The detour at Oswego reverses that same course.
Labette County commissioners met in closed session for 20 minutes Monday with Public Works Director Sandy Krider, Sheriff Darren Eichinger and sheriff Cpl. Dusty Conrad.
After the session, Commissioner Lonie Addis said commissioners hadn’t heard about the bridge project until reading about it or seeing it in local media.
Addis said the county needs to protect its roads that could be used as unofficial detours. Rooks Road south from U.S. 59 to 12000 or 9500 roads could be used to bypass the construction project and get back on the highway sooner without traveling the nearly 30-mile route from Altamont to Edna and then to Chetopa on the official detour.
Addis said he and Krider will discuss their concerns with KDOT officials.
“We’ve had a lot of experience in the past with the unofficial bypasses that are used. We have bridges that we absolutely have to protect, and we have roads that when heavily traveled even by normal traffic, not trucks, just normal traffic, turn into nothing but powder. We’ve seen it too many times,” Addis said.
Weight limits on bridges on these unofficial detour routes are not the same as those on state or federal highways that normally have 80,000 pound semi-tractor trailers on them. Some bridges on county roads south of the state bridge project site have 11 ton limits, others are less. So any tractor trailer on these gravel roads would be over the weight limit.
Car traffic isn’t as big of a concern on the bridges, but they could still cause roads to deteriorate more quickly because of heavy use.
Addis said he would report the outcome of the meeting as soon as possible. The goal is to protect the citizens and the county infrastructure.
“That’s our main purpose,” Addis said.
Election bill
County Clerk Gena Landis told commissioners about bills circulating in the Kansas Legislature relating to election laws. One seeks to return Kansas to paper ballots. Republicans nationally have clung to the false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election and are using their voting majorities in many states to clamp restrictions on balloting and on voters.
In Kansas, Sen. Richard Hilderbrand of Baxter Springs proposed Senate Bill 389. The bill passed the Senate 27-11 last week and is in the House Committee on Elections now. Hilderbrand and Sen. Virgil Peck supported the bill in the Senate last week.
According to the bill’s supplemental note, SB389 would require all voting systems in Kansas to use a paper ballot starting in 2024. Voters would mark the ballot and could inspect the ballot before it’s counted. Counts would be by hand or by vote-tabulating equipment. Audits of the election would be by hand count if a vote tabulating machine is used to count ballots on election night.
Paper ballots are used in Labette County and counted by a ballot scanner. Voters can use the paper ballot in the voting booth or a voting device at the polling location for those with disabilities.
The ballots are printed in advance of elections and the ballot scanner programmed to the names and questions on the ballot. Election results are finalized in a matter of hours after polling locations close at 7 p.m. In the 1980s and before, when paper ballots were hand counted, the results were not available sometimes until the next morning after county employees stayed up all night counting.
“I can’t image a hand-counted election on election night after people have worked for so many hours is more accurate than my ballot scanner,” Landis told commissioners.
She mentioned there were several bills that are concerning clerks. She didn’t cite them by bill number during the meeting.
Landis encouraged commissioners to contact their legislators if they do not like the prospect of going back to hand counts and paper ballots.
Counties must perform audits of elections by hand counting a certain number of ballots after the election. The only mistake was when one voter didn’t fill in the oval as instructed and marked an X outside of the oval, Landis said.
Addis said there were more errors in the days of hand counts.
“I’ve lived through both (hand counts and ballot scanners). You don’t want to go back there,” Addis said.
Landis was to keep commissioners updated on the legislation.
In other business, the commission:
— Heard a report from Commissioner Terry Weidert that county crews will do what they can from the road to clear out debris in the 4200 block of Main that’s causing flooding in the area.
— Met in closed session for 10 minutes with Chris Lahey and Mechelle Blundell for an attorney-client privileged discussion. No action followed.
