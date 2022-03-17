U.S. Sen. Steve Daines will travel to Poland and Germany as part of a bipartisan delegation gathering information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Montana Republican lawmaker announced the trip Thursday afternoon. The delegation will meet with U.S. military leaders, Ukrainians and non-government organizations.
Daines said earlier that he supports Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.
The other members of the delegation are Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Susan Collins, R-Maine; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; Jerry Moran, R-Kansas; Angus King I-Maine; Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia; Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada; and Roger Marshall, R-Kansas.
They issued the following statement about the trip.
“This strong, bipartisan delegation proves the Senate stands united in its support for Ukraine. During our time in Poland and Germany, we will have the opportunity to gain greater insight on the U.S. and NATO response through engagements with top military leaders. We will return with better insight on how Congress can and should continue to support the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies, and see firsthand the heartbreaking humanitarian impact of Putin’s war of aggression.”
