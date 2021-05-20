Debbie Roberts Loucks grew up on Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang and is the daughter of Monty and Pat Roberts. She is the founder of The Movement - an international symposium about the transformative nature of horses - and launched the Monty Roberts’ Mustang & Transition Horse Program in October of 2020. You can follow her on her popular podcast Horsemanship Radio. The Movement 2021 will be held in Solvang June 18-20. For more information, visit https://themovement2021.com/

Debbie Roberts Loucks