LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RFP360, the leading RFP software company, has announced it was recognized in the Best Software for 2021 awards by G2. The company ranked in the Best Sales Product category for their complete RFP response management software — the only solution on G2's RFP Software grid to be selected. Sales teams benefit from RFP360 by simplifying and automating their entire RFP process, from the moment they receive an RFP until they submit a final proposal.
"We're excited to be included in this list of essential tools for sales teams based on testimonials from our customers," said Beau Wysong, chief marketing officer of RFP360. "Winning RFPs is a great way to grow revenue, but sales teams can only do that if their process is highly efficient and effective. We're proud to create software that helps our customers exceed their goals with faster, smarter proposal responses that win more business."
The annual G2 Best Software awards rank the top software products in several categories. Winners are selected based on market presence and satisfaction scores from customer reviews.
One such recent review details the platform's benefits saying, "RFP360 helps us better compile information from subject matter experts, freeing them to do their work, while also empowering our sales specialists to quickly and efficiently answer customer inquiries."
In another review, a customer explained that their organization streamlined their RFP and RFI processes so their sales team can focus on opening more opportunities and closing more deals. They went on to say, "By aggregating our sales team's collective experience and knowledge bank into one easy-to-use software interface, we've increased our ability to complete and send out RFIs and RFPs at least two to five times faster."
In addition to being named in the top 50 Sales Products for 2021, RFP360 has consistently been recognized by G2 in the Grid and Momentum Leader reports. The company is a Grid and Momentum Leader in the Proposal and RFP Software categories, as well as a High Performer in the Strategic Software Grid report.
To learn more about how RFP360 empowers sales teams, visit: https://rfp360.com/respond-to-rfps/.
For more information about the awards, and to view the winners, visit https://www.g2.com/best-software-companies/top-sales.
About RFP360
RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and interact — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.
