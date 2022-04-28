A bill to ban transgender girls from participating in school sports will not pass the Kansas legislature after Republicans in the House on Thursday came three votes short of overriding Gov. Laura Kelly's veto.
The bill failed to pass the Kansas House in an 81-40 vote. Republicans in the House needed 84 votes, a two-thirds majority, to override the veto. The Kansas Senate voted to override the veto in a 28-10 vote on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 160, known by proponents as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, stipulates that school sports teams at all levels must only include athletes of the same biological sex, unless designated as coed. This bans transgender student athletes from playing on a team that matches their gender.
Supporters say that the bill eliminates biological advantages that transgender women have over cisgender women, while opponents say the bill is discriminatory and perpetuates bullying of transgender students.
Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, who is the first openly transgender member of the Kansas legislature, implored members of the House to sustain the veto during discussion of the bill on Thursday.
"We live in a world that's become more accepting of trans identities, over and over and over," Byers said. "What is the end result, if you take people and push them back out of the limelight — roll us back to the 1960s and 1970s, where people who are part of the LGBTQ community are committed into closets, otherwise they fear for their own existence? That's the end result of legislation like this."
Advocates for the bill told the chamber that allowing transgender women to participate in sports is unfair to cisgender women athletes.
"Should a girl that has played a sport for many, many years — worked hard, been at the top of her game, had some championships along the way — lose out on scholarships and medals because she is forced to compete against a male?" Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, said. "I don't think so."
Kelly vetoed the bill on April 15. In veto messages, she said she the bill is harmful to students.
"We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete," Kelly said. "However, this bill didn’t come from the experts at our schools, our athletes, or the Kansas State High School Activities Association. It came from politicians trying to score political points."
This is the second year in a row Kelly has vetoed a bill to ban transgender athletes from school sports. Last year, the Senate passed a virtually identical measure, and the bill was vetoed by Kelly in April 2021. The legislature also tried and failed to overturn Kelly's veto last year.
"With regards to trans girls who want to play sports in Kansas and other girls who want to play sports in Kansas, I have an idea," Rep. Dennis "Boog" Highberger, D-Lawrence, told the legislature, “Why don't you value them both?"
Sophia Belshe is a University of Kansas senior from Overland Park, Kan., studying journalism and political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.