(The Center Square) – Gov. Laura Kelly plans to place the state’s Tourism Division under the Kansas Department of Commerce in a reorganization supported by businesses.
“Consolidating our tourism focus within the Department of Commerce sends a clear message to our industry partners and prospective companies that this administration will use every tool at our disposal to spur new economic development,” Kelly said in a statement. “This realignment will benefit our business community, our tourism industry, and Kansas’s economic recovery as a whole.”
The decision comes after the state received input from businesses, destination marketing organizations and other industries, including the Travel Industry Association of Kansas (TIAK), The Kansas Restaurant & Hospitality Association (KRHA), and the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA), Kelly said.
“This is a move the tourism industry has supported and it is the right time for this change,” TIAK President Jim Zaleski said in a statement. “Kansas Tourism and the Department of Commerce have a shared goal of bringing revenue into the state. A coordinated marketing effort will help establish and promote a consistent, strong state brand and a single 'front door' to Kansas.”
The Tourism Division will be housed within Business Development at the Kansas Department of Commerce, according to a news release from the governor's office.
“This move will create a more robust, centralized effort to attract tourism to the state of Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said in a statement.
Kelly said she will submit an Executive Reorganization Order to the Kansas Legislature on Jan. 25. The ERO becomes effective July 1 unless either the Senate or House adopts a resolution disapproving it, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.