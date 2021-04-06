GREG LOWER
Dignitaries from Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center up to the state and federal levels broke ground Tuesday afternoon on a $2.6 million project for health and economic development.
US Sen. Jerry Moran joined Kansas Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland, County Commission Chair Nic Galemore, Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue, NMRMC Foundation President Phil Jarred, and hospital CEO Dennis Franks for the ceremony at the former tuberculosis hospital, which will be demolished for construction of the SEK Impact Center for Wellness, Education and Business.
Other officials included representatives of local businesses, Chanute Regional Development Authority and SEK Regional Planning Commission Director Matt Godinez, City Manager Todd Newman, County Commissioner Gail Klaassen and Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody.
Moran said the event celebrated something with consequences well into the future.
“Congratulations to this community for thinking into the future,” he said, adding that the project will be at the forefront of making things happen in healthcare, and he thanked Chanute for being a role model for unity.
Toland said they could not talk about healthcare without also talking about the economy.
“You have to erase these arbitrary lines,” he said. “They’re all inextricably linked.”
“Healthcare and economic development go hand in hand,” Moran said.
Toland also said the project is about regionalism for people who are involved in several communities.
“We are a regional people,” he said.
Galemore talked about working with the hospital on vaccinating the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just flabbergasted at the success we’ve had,” he said.
LaRue pointed to the economic impact of the hospital’s 435 employees and its partnership with the city on a prior housing grant.
Franks said the new project will fulfill a vision of what people should have in Southeast Kansas.
“Together, we can improve the health and wellness for those we are honored to serve,” he said.
The Impact Center was funded by a $2.6 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act grant through the Economic Development Administration of the US Department of Commerce. The project includes demolition of the 39,500-square foot TB clinic for construction of a new 9,100- square foot building that includes an orthopedic and pediatric telehealth clinic and a conference area that can be divided into up to three rooms.
