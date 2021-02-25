Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said he believes workers at large businesses, those that generate $1 billion or more in revenue annually, should receive $15 per hour.
Raising the federal minimum wage, which currently sits at $7.25 per hour, has been a sticking point in recent coronavirus relief negotiations.
“I just think that it’s a no-brainer,” Hawley told News-Press NOW. “I mean, at that size, I really don’t think that they can complain that they’re going to be put out of business by paying their workers more. These big corporations who employ a lot of people in Missouri and around the country can afford to pay their workers $15 an hour.”
Democrats, who are attempting to pass a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan,” have internally haggled over a $15 minimum wage.
Progressives and those in leadership, like Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the Democratic leader, support the proposed raise.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., does not support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. With only a one-vote majority in the Senate, Manchin’s opposition could sink the measure.
The House will vote on the American Rescue Plan on Friday with the minimum-wage provision included.
Hawley told News-Press NOW he doesn’t support the American Rescue Plan because it includes $350 billion for state and local governments, meaning that as written, Hawley wouldn’t give Democrats the extra vote they need to raise the minimum wage through that piece of legislation.
“And you can see that the Democrats have have built this thing without any input from Republicans,” Hawley said. “So I do not support it, I think its focus is totally in the wrong place. What I think we ought to do is we ought to give every blue-collar worker in Missouri and America a pay raise.”
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., is a member of a 10-person group of moderate Republican senators who met with Biden to pitch a plan one-third the size of Biden’s proposal, but that alternative hasn’t gained traction.
On Wednesday, Hawley pitched another boost for blue-collar workers in which those making less than $16.50 per hour would be given four payments directly from the Internal Revenue Service per year. He’s calling the alternative to a straight minimum wage hike the “Blue-Collar Bonus Tax Credit.”
Under the proposal, a worker making $12 an hour would receive $4,680 annually, with no additional cost to businesses.
“The credit is worth 50% of the difference between the median wage and the worker’s hourly wage rate. In other words, the credit would boost per hour wages 50 percent closer to the median,” a news release on the proposal reads.
