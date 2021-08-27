Interested parties and budding enterpreneurs are invited to partake in either of the upcoming community meetings to learn more about launching Locally Atchison Main Street.
Main Street representatives will be on hand to give an overview of Kansas Main Street and Main Street America. As well as talk about what the designation means for the Atchison community.
The program launched was initially launched 1985 in Kansas, but became inactive after former Governor Sam Brownback ended it in 2012. Governor Laura Kelly reintroduced it in 219 and applications were sought in December of 2020. Gov. Kelly announced in early March that Atchison, Baldwin City and Junction City were accepted, and are now among the 28 cities that comprise the Kansas Main Street Program.
Director Andrea Clements, of Locally Atchison Main Street, said since the designation, there have been steps taken to get organized.
Clements has attended training sessions and consulted with other communities. A board has been formed and developed by-laws, Clements said.
The Locally Atchison Main Street board adopted the following mission and vision statements:
MISSION
The purpose of the Locally Atchison Main Street Program is to enhance our downtown identity and heritage, to foster a center of activity for both business, housing and recreation, and to ensure economic stability and sustainability for the heart of Atchison through concentrated efforts of design, promotion, organization and economic development.
VISION
Locally Atchison Main Street will develop a welcoming, thriving downtown neighborhood that attracts quality businesses, embraces downtown living, celebrates the arts, preserves our historical and cultural environs, and promotes quality events.
In late July a Commercial Street Opening and ribbon cutting kicked off the efforts with music and activities to get the Locally Atchison Main Street presence rolling in the community.
The special informative events will be:
> From 5:15-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Fox Theatre Atchison, 612 Commercial Street – cash bar.
> From 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Santa Fe Depot, 200 South 10th Street.
