Parsons city commissioners on Tuesday will have a public hearing on the city’s plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate in its property tax levy for 2022.
Because Monday is Labor Day, the commission rescheduled its meeting to Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the city commission meeting room at the Parsons Municipal Building, 112 S. 17th St. City officials will broadcast the meeting online at livestream.com/ParsonsKansas. People also can watch on Sparklight channel 58.
The city’s revenue neutral rate for 2022 is 55.635 mills. Parsons’ proposed rate will exceed that by 3 mills. The city is eyeing a 58.635 mill levy rate for 2022.
The Kansas Legislature enacted a law this year requiring cities to inform taxpayers if they intend to exceed the revenue neutral rate. This revenue neutral rate means the 2022 tax levy for the city cannot generate more tax dollars than the 2021 tax levy.
In addition to budget work, Parsons resident Jonna Gabbert will provide an update on the city’s splash pad project. A group of residents raised money to create this feature, which will go in Forest Park.
Commissioners also will look at approving the new standard traffic ordinance for the city. The Kansas League of Municipalities requires cities follow these traffic rules and regulations.
Also, the commission will recess into an executive session for 30 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel.
