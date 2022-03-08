Fuel prices are surging in the United States, hitting highs not seen in nearly a decade and a half. The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline now stands at $4.06, 62 cents more than just one month ago.
The price spike is due to several factors. Most notably, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is leading to reduced supply of oil and gas, as many would-be buyers are cutting consumption of Russian oil. Russia is traditionally the third largest oil supplier in the world, accounting for 11% of global production. Here is a look at the 15 countries that control the world's oil.
Even before the outbreak of war in Eastern Europe, fuel prices were on the rise. The ongoing reopening of the U.S. economy has contributed to rising demand for fuel - and to broader inflation concerns. Meanwhile, domestic supply of fuel has been limited, as oil companies have cut investments in new wells in recent years to improve profitability.
According to data from AAA, the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Kansas has risen by $0.52 over the last month, the 15th smallest increase among states. As of March 7, 2022, a gallon of regular gas cost an average of $3.68 in the state, lower than the national average and third lowest among states.
The total price motorists pay at the pump is the product of several factors, including the price of crude oil - largely determined by global supply and demand - and taxes. The U.S. government levies a gasoline tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, while states are free to set their own gas tax rate. As of January 2021, Kansas taxed gasoline sales at a rate of 24 cents per gallon.
|Rank
|State
|1-month increase in gas price ($ per gal.)
|Avg. gas price on March 7, 2022 ($ per gal.)
|Avg. gas price on Feb 7, 2022 ($ per gal.)
|1
|Alabama
|0.75
|3.91
|3.16
|2
|Rhode Island
|0.74
|4.18
|3.44
|3
|Nevada
|0.73
|4.59
|3.86
|4
|Tennessee
|0.72
|3.87
|3.15
|5
|Delaware
|0.72
|4.11
|3.39
|6
|Georgia
|0.72
|3.97
|3.25
|7
|Massachusetts
|0.72
|4.16
|3.44
|8
|Connecticut
|0.71
|4.28
|3.57
|9
|North Carolina
|0.71
|3.93
|3.21
|10
|Virginia
|0.71
|3.98
|3.27
|11
|New Hampshire
|0.71
|4.07
|3.37
|12
|South Carolina
|0.70
|3.88
|3.18
|13
|Maryland
|0.70
|4.10
|3.40
|14
|Louisiana
|0.69
|3.87
|3.18
|15
|Illinois
|0.69
|4.30
|3.62
|16
|Kentucky
|0.68
|3.81
|3.13
|17
|New York
|0.67
|4.26
|3.59
|18
|New Jersey
|0.67
|4.17
|3.50
|19
|Mississippi
|0.66
|3.75
|3.09
|20
|California
|0.66
|5.34
|4.68
|21
|Michigan
|0.66
|4.03
|3.37
|22
|Indiana
|0.63
|3.99
|3.36
|23
|Maine
|0.63
|4.09
|3.47
|24
|Wisconsin
|0.62
|3.83
|3.21
|25
|Pennsylvania
|0.62
|4.24
|3.61
|26
|Texas
|0.62
|3.73
|3.11
|27
|Alaska
|0.62
|4.40
|3.78
|28
|West Virginia
|0.60
|3.89
|3.29
|29
|Arkansas
|0.60
|3.69
|3.10
|30
|New Mexico
|0.59
|3.89
|3.30
|31
|Oregon
|0.58
|4.51
|3.93
|32
|Ohio
|0.57
|3.83
|3.27
|33
|Vermont
|0.56
|4.05
|3.49
|34
|Florida
|0.54
|4.01
|3.47
|35
|Oklahoma
|0.53
|3.65
|3.11
|36
|Kansas
|0.52
|3.68
|3.16
|37
|Missouri
|0.51
|3.63
|3.11
|38
|Nebraska
|0.50
|3.73
|3.23
|39
|Washington
|0.49
|4.45
|3.96
|40
|Minnesota
|0.49
|3.77
|3.28
|41
|Iowa
|0.49
|3.72
|3.23
|42
|Arizona
|0.49
|4.13
|3.64
|43
|Utah
|0.48
|3.86
|3.37
|44
|Idaho
|0.44
|3.96
|3.52
|45
|North Dakota
|0.44
|3.73
|3.29
|46
|Colorado
|0.43
|3.75
|3.32
|47
|South Dakota
|0.43
|3.70
|3.27
|48
|Wyoming
|0.40
|3.74
|3.34
|49
|Montana
|0.39
|3.80
|3.41
|50
|Hawaii
|0.29
|4.70
|4.41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.