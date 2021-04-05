Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of KC Insurance Group LLP (KC Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Overland Park, Kansas, KC Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency serving the Kansas City area and specializing in personal lines insurance. They offer a wide variety of products including auto, home, renters, boat, motorcycle and umbrella insurance. Cory Schnabel, owner of KC Insurance Group, and their team will join the Hub Mid-America region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

