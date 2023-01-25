Jim and Babydog

Gov. Jim Justice speaks to residents in Parkersburg on Wednesday to promote his personal income tax cut proposal.

 GOVERNOR'S OFFICE | Courtesy photo

Gov. Jim Justice hit the road Wednesday to promote his 50% personal income tax cut proposal, which has sat idle in the West Virginia Senate since last week.

The House of Delegates passed House Bill 2526 on Jan. 18. The Senate received the bill the following day and assigned it to its Finance Committee.

