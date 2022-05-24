The Kansas Farm Bureau's political action committee endorsed for reelection in 2022 U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Reps. Jake LaTurner Tracey Mann and Ron Estes. The PAC didn't endorse in the 3rd District centered on Johnson County. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
TOPEKA — The political action committee of the Kansas Farm Bureau endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Republicans U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Reps. Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Tracey Mann.
The PAC — Voters Organized to Elect Farm Bureau Friends — didn’t endorse anyone in the 3rd District race involving Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and likely GOP nominee Amanda Adkins.
The PAC is comprised of farmers and ranchers who are members of Farm Bureau. Individual suggestions and recommendations of county Farm Bureau organizations were factored into endorsements drawn from “clear majorities” supporting Republican incumbents, the organization said.
Moran, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2011, represented the agricultural 1st District of western Kansas from 1997 to 2011. He is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate.
“Sen. Moran has been a steadfast supporter of Kansas agriculture and our rural way of life,” said Rich Felts, the Farm Bureau president. “He provides a vital voice in the Senate.”
Moran was praised for support of federal crop insurance and opposition to “bureaucratic rulemaking” by Congress as well as rejection of the idea of “stepped-up basis,” which refers to adjusting an inherited asset to fair market value on the date of the decedent’s death. The Farm Bureau said that change would undermine estate planning for ranchers and farmers in Kansas.
The PAC endorsed Mann, of the rural 1st District covering 60 counties reaching to the Colorado bordner; LaTurner of the 2nd District that previously included Lawrence in eastern Kansas; and Estes, of the 4th District that included Wichita.
Felts said Mann had a “deep understanding” of rural Kansas and LaTurner had an “innate feel” for family farming. Both are seeking a second term in the U.S. House.
Estes, who has been in the U.S. House since 2017, has a brand of leadership that “continues to gain him respect and influence,” Felts said.
“During his time on the Hill, Congressman Ron Estes has proven himself to be a genuine friend of the farmer,” Felts said.
The post Kansas Farm Bureau’s PAC endorses four GOP incumbents, silent on 3rd District race appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.