(The Center Square) – The Kansas House is set to debate an income tax cut measure after the state Senate voted Tuesday approved nearly $500 million in taxes.
Senate leaders said in a statement that Senate Bill 22, also known as the RELIEF Act, would set Kansas up for economic recovery.
“Today’s vote is a critical first step towards finally reversing an unintended tax increase while providing Kansas families and businesses a boost to aid in our economic recovery,” the statement from Senate President Ty Masterson, Vice President Rick Wilborn and Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop said.
The vote was 24-15 in favor, with a few Republicans crossing party lines to oppose it.
The measure seeks to reduce state income taxes by nearly $500 million.
The Senate rejected a proposal by Gov. Laura Kelly to impose new taxes on digital products such as video streaming services and require marketplace facilitators to collect sales taxes on online purchases.
Minority Senate Leader Dinah Sykes said in a statement that the proposed legislation would create a budget deficit and lead to service cuts.
"This will cut into core services like education, roads and bridges, our mental health and social safety net services – and damage our state’s ability to recover quickly from the pandemic,” Sykes said.
The measure now heads to the House, where it's been assigned to the Committee on Taxation.
