While hopes for legal sports gambling fall behind in Missouri, Kansas residents may be able to place bets as early as the fall football season.
The Kansas bill still has to be signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Ks., but the Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission are preparing for the eventual launch.
Bets will be able to be made at one of the four casinos or done via mobile apps within the state using geofencing technology. Bets will likely need to be made and claimed within state lines, but for a city like St. Joseph, the idea of legal sports gambling as close as five to 10 minutes away is intriguing.
"Most of the sports wagering business comes from online or mobile applications, and it's our duty to try to get that up and running as quickly and as smoothly as we can," Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell said.
In Kansas, all gaming operations and controls are done by the Kansas Lottery as they own the machines, the tables games, dictate the odds and operate the sports gambling. The four casinos will work to create sportsbooks inside the casinos as well as partner with mobile sportsbook sites.
The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission works with the Kansas Lottery to dictate regulations and enforce the rules and violations. Todd Allen, spokesman for the commission, said they have been watching other states that have gone through the sports gambling legalization and are preparing to govern.
"We have some pretty good contacts with other regulatory bodies, and hopefully, they can kind of help us along the way so that we can make things run smoothly from the beginning," Allen said. "If everything goes well, we're hoping that this upcoming football season, there'll be able to be able to be some bets here in Kansas."
An amendment has also been added to the sports gambling bill that would take a percentage of the revenue toward raising money to have a professional sports team in Kansas.
