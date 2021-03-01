(The Center Square) – Kansas places among the bottom of states in the U.S. for women, ranking 36th in a new study by personal finance website Wallethub.
"Kansas ranks in the second half in the best states for women ranking," Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. "It has a low share of women-owned businesses, just above 16%, and it ranks low for women equality. In terms of health care, over a third of Kansas women are obese."
To come up with its rankings, Wallethub compared the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 26 metrics that measure living standards for women, including median earnings for female workers, women’s preventive health care and the female homicide rate.
Kansas does have positive factors for women.
"For example, the state has a low unemployment rate for women – 5.6%, ranks high for job security for women, and its high school graduation rate for women is one of the highest in the country at over 90%," Gonzalez said.
Minnesota ranked as the top state for women, followed by Maine and Vermont.
At the bottom of the rankings is Mississippi, followed by Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
