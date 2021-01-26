TOPEKA – U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall declared support Friday for legislation authorizing continuation of construction on the Keystone XL pipeline after President Joe Biden revoked a federal permit for a project designed to speed movement of crude oil from Canada to a key hub in Nebraska.
The Kansas Republicans joined GOP Senate colleagues from Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and Oklahoma to sponsor a bill allowing the pipeline expansion to move ahead. The project checked by Biden would make use of new pipe to carry oil-sands crude from Alberta, Canada over a shorter route to southeast Nebraska.
“Canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline will cost our country thousands of jobs, raise energy prices and make us more dependent on foreign countries to supply our energy,” Moran said. “At a time when our economy and communities are hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we should be focusing on sending people back to work – not taking their jobs away.”
Marshall said Biden’s revocation of the construction permit would derail a project tied to 11,000 jobs. He said the action would eventually increase the price of gasoline at the pump and “crush our energy industry.”
“Over the years” Marshall said, “the Keystone XL pipeline has undergone extensive environmental and safety studies that have been verified, tested and approved by both the courts and independent groups.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.