The Kansas Senate passed a bill Tuesday banning transgender athletes from participating in women's school sports, furthering a national conversation about transgender athletes and inclusion in sports.
Senate Bill 484, known by proponents as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, stipulates that only women who are biologically female are allowed to participate in girls’ sports in schools.
Supporters say that the bill eliminates biological advantages that transgender women have over cisgender women, while opponents say the bill is discriminatory and perpetuates bullying of transgender students.
The bill would apply to any Kansas children participating in sports, including high school, middle school and elementary. The bill would also allow any student athlete to file a lawsuit to recoup damages and attorney fees if they feel they were at a disadvantage because of violations of the bill.
The Senate voted to pass the bill in a 27-12 vote on Tuesday after debate concluded on Monday. The bill will now go to the House, which passed a similar bill last year.
Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, told the Kansas City Star Tuesday afternoon that anti-LGBTQ legislation will negatively impact the mental health of transgender children and can perpetuate bullying in schools. Byers is the firsttransgender member of the Kansas legislature.
“Any trans kid in the state of Kansas needs to know that we’re not done fighting, that we’ll do everything we can for them,” Byers said. “It’s important they remain on this planet and not everybody in the state of Kansas feels like the people who spoke today.”
The ACLU of Kansas also denounced the bill on Twitter, saying that it amplifies hate and targets transgender children.
Last year, the Senate passed a virtually identical measure, but the bill was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly in April 2021. Today’s 27-12 vote provides the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto from the governor.
Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, voted "no" on the bill last year, but flipped his vote to support the bill this year, which gave proponents the veto-proof majority. Doll told the Senate Monday that while the measure does not fully sit right with him, he will support the bill.
He also offered amendments to the bill, including removing the ban on elementary sports, but none succeeded.
During the debate, Doll said he received a text message that said he was a disgrace to Republicans.
“If fighting for all kids is disgraceful, then I’m disgraceful,” Doll said. “I can’t help but see this as a way to throw shade at a group of people.”
Proponents say that cisgender women are placed at a disadvantage when transgender women are allowed to compete in women's sports.
“The advantage person is the transgendered woman. The disadvantaged is the actual natural woman who’s displaced,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover. “The fact that you don’t allow unfair competition says nothing about the intrinsic value of that person.”
But opponents like Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa, said that argument is not based on evidence.
“The assumption that a transgender woman and girl will have certain physical attributes or inherent advantage over other athletes is incorrect and dangerous,” Sykes said. “Sports give a sense of belonging; they teach you how to work with people different from you.
This comes as debate sparked across the country after University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship on March 17. Sen. Renee Erickson, R-Wichita, who introduced the bill, invoked Thomas during the debate Monday.
“How many girls have to have their opportunity taken away before it would be seen as a problem?” Erickson said. “If Lia Thomas were at the University of Kansas instead of the University of Pennsylvania, then would the opposition vote for this because it’s a problem here?”
But opponents argued that there would be more girls excluded from sports and left with mental scars than girls displaced by transgender athletes.
“When we pass legislation like this, you’re telling our transgender community that they’re not good enough to be in Kansas — we don’t want them to participate, we don’t want them to belong,” Sykes said. “They do belong.”
Sophia Belshe is a University of Kansas senior from Overland Park, Kan., studying journalism and political science.
