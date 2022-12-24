Kelly Nelson, left, said during a Kansas Farm Bureau forum on wildfires that he was pleased with growth over the past 15 years of a Jewell County association of farmers and ranchers who collaborate on prescribed burns of range grass and invasive trees to reduce fuel available to destructive wildfires. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Kelly Nelson, left, said during a Kansas Farm Bureau forum on wildfires that he was pleased with growth over the past 15 years of a Jewell County association of farmers and ranchers who collaborate on prescribed burns of range grass and invasive trees to reduce fuel available to destructive wildfires. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Top Videos

Originally published on kansasreflector.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.