(The Center Square) – Kansas is sending $50 million in aid to small businesses in the state in an effort to help them recover from the COVID pandemic.
Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday signed House Bill 2136, also called Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Act, which her office said will provide $50 million total in relief.
"Providing $50 million of financial assistance for small businesses is just one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business state in the country," the governor said in a statement. "The financial assistance legislation will support our entrepreneurs by ensuring they can make the investments they need to hire workers, strengthen their product lines, and better serve their communities."
The bill will provide refunds "to be equal to 33% of the sum of the COVID-19 ordered shutdown days gross rebate amount and the COVID-19 ordered restricted operations days gross rebate amount," according to the legislation's summary.
The bill also limits the refunds to $5,000 per storefront.
Joining the governor at the signing were small business owners, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.
"House Bill 2136 is a product of the many people who have shown unwavering commitment to Kansas small businesses," said Eric Stafford, vice president of government affairs for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. "It will provide relief for the small businesses that make up the backbone of our state."
Sen. Tom Holland, D-District 103, said "this legislation builds on years of work to ensure they have the resources they need to continue to serve customers and create jobs."
