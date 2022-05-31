Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach files as Republican candidate for attorney general and vows to make abortion, election, gun law a focus along with pushing back against Biden administration. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach signed documents and paid the required fee Tuesday to formally enter the campaign for the Republican Party’s nomination for attorney general.
Kobach, who recently ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and governor, will be competing in the Aug. 2 primary with state Sen. Kellie Warren and former U.S. prosecutor Tony Mattivi. The lone Democratic candidate is attorney Chris Mann. The job is open because Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor.
Kobach said he would work as attorney general to continue advocacy for the constitutional right to bear arms and to reduce state regulation on carriers of concealed firearms. He vowed to create a special unit in the attorney general’s office that would specialize in lawsuits against the administration of President Joe Biden.
“On a host of issues from vaccine mandates to attempts to restrict our Second Amendment rights, the Biden administration and its allies in Congress have disregarded the constitutional limits on federal power. The most important officer who can fight back against such unconstitutional actions is a state attorney general,” Kobach said.
He said he would resume prosecution of alleged voter fraud in Kansas, but said the state’s elections should be viewed as safe and secure. He has been a central advocate of granting the secretary of state prosecution powers in election cases and took on a dozen cases. Secretary of State Scott Schwab endorsed a change in state state law to shift that responsibility to the attorney general’s office. Kobach said Schmidt hasn’t filed an election case.
“I brought photo ID and advance ballot security to our state, and drafted the Kansas law that gives both the Kansas secretary of state and the Kansas attorney general the ability to prosecute voter fraud. As attorney general, I will be the first Kansas attorney general to use that authority to prosecute voter fraud,” Kobach said.
In terms of the 2022 presidential election lost by GOP candidate Donald Trump, Kobach said in an interview evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and Michigan appeared to have been sufficient to reverse outcome of the election.
Kobach issued a five-point strategic plan that called for advancing state restrictions on abortion and expanding the role of the attorney general in confronting consumer fraud, especially of the elderly.
Kobach, 56, of rural Lecompton competed in the 2020 GOP primary for U.S. Senate. He lost that race to determine who replaced retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts to Congressman Roger Marshall, who went on to win the general election.
In 2018, Kobach narrowly defeated Gov. Jeff Colyer in the GOP primary for governor. Kobach was defeated in the general election by Democrat Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection as governor.
The post Kris Kobach files as candidate for Kansas attorney general in three-candidate GOP primary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
