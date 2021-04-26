Apr. 26—LARNED — Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced last week that Larned-Pawnee County Regional Airport is the recipient of a $13,000 grant from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act. The airport is among 14 regional airports in Kansas to receive $1,172,932 in U.S. Department of Transportation grants.
"This money will help with costs of operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services and preventing the spread of germs at the airport," said Larned-Pawnee County Airport Manager Steve Gross.
The airport is a general aviation airport, designated as local, as defined in the FAA's National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems report.
"Kansas airports play an important role in our local economies and help connect rural areas to the rest of the country," said Sen. Moran. "While our airports have worked hard to provide safe flying opportunities for Kansans and visitors, they have been severely impacted by decreased travel throughout this pandemic, and these grants will help support them with costs associated with COVID-19."
The CRRSA was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and includes nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports and eligible concessions at those airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To distribute these funds, the Federal Aviation Administration has established the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program. The FAA will make grants to all airports that are part of the national airport system, including all commercial service airports, all reliever airports, and some public-owned general aviation airports.
Other Kansas regional airports to receive CRRSA grant funding include:
—Allen County Airport: $13,000
—Atkinson Municipal Airport in Pittsburg: $23,000
—Fort Scott Municipal Airport: $13,000
—Freeman Field Airport in Junction City: $13,000
—Garnett Municipal Airport: $9,000
—Mark Hoard Memorial Airport in Leoti: $9,000
—Norton Municipal Airport: $9,000
—Ottawa Municipal Airport: $13,000
—Philip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka: $23,000
—Russell Municipal Airport: $9,000
—Sabetha Municipal Airport: $9,000
—Topeka Regional Airport: $1,003,932.00
—Tribune Municipal Airport: $13,000
