BARTLETT — About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Labette County High School senior Joel Mathes engaged in his first state tennis match.
His nerves, he said beforehand, were not too bad going in as a second seed.
“I’m not too worried,” he said Thursday before the match. “It shouldn’t turn out too badly at the end.”
It is that kind of confidence he is carrying with him through his high school graduation Sunday, and then forward as he prepares to leave for West Point, New York, where he has been accepted into the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School.
West Point has been a goal of Mathes for some time.
“I’ve really wanted to be in the military since seventh grade. Mr. (Edward) Raschen, he was a speaker to all the grade schools. After he had his talk, I thought ‘I want to be in the military,” Mathes said.
Raschen, a captain in the Kansas Army National Guard, is the assistant principal at LCHS.
“My brother (Caleb Mathes) went to the Air Force Academy. He graduated from there in 2019. That was something that led me to the opportunity to know West Point was a thing I could do,” he said.
It was on his way home from his brother’s graduation that Mathes told his mother, Jennifer Mathes, that he wanted to aim for entry into West Point. That dream was shared with his father Brent Mathes when they got home.
As Mathes began looking at academic opportunities, he decided to seek entry into both West Point and the Air Force Academy.
“I did not get a nomination from a senator for the Air Force Academy because I got them all for West Point. I applied for three nominations from the representatives and senators, and I got three nominations but all three for West Point,” he said.
Among those, Mathes received a principal nomination from U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, meaning Mathes was the No. 1 choice in the state for Moran among candidates seeking nomination. The principal nomination would have qualified him for direct entry into West Point. Physically and academically Mathes qualified for the principal but not medically because he has dislocated his shoulder a couple of times, so West Point would not accept the principal nomination. While he didn’t make principal, he was still qualified for entry into the preparatory school, receiving the nominations and being highly qualified in the areas required in admission criteria.
He and his parents are excited for the additional year of leadership training he will receive in addition to the academics.
The reception date for is set for 7:30 a.m. July 12.
The West Point preparatory school provides academic, military and athletic programming. Mathes will spend one year there before entering West Point Military Academy.
“I’m not surprised that he did reach that goal,” Jennifer Mathes said. “We have always had a system of good, better and best in our family. We always strive to do our best, but sometimes kids have to have an opportunity to just be good or have failures in their life. It’s all the way they learn. Joel decided, too, years ago that this was a goal of his. You can’t teach grit and determination as that comes from within.”
Mathes said she is thankful for the coaches and teachers who also saw her son’s vision and pushed him beyond his limits.
“In wrestling, they have these journals that are just amazing. You go through and read that and they were pushing these kids to be not just boys but men, and the responsibility that goes along with that. I’m so impressed with the sports and how they have pushed him, not only that but the academics and the teachers that saw that vision he had, and because he was willing to put in that work they were all in to help him do this, help him to get to where he is going. He took extra math classes. There were other teachers that helped him study for ACTs, but Joel put in that work. I can’t do that for him. Even if he fails, he has won because he knew that he was capable of doing something. That is so fun to watch as a parent, that intrinsic value come forward in your child. It was all Joel. It was not me harping on Joel to do this or that. … He made choices. He made choices to succeed and continue to push himself.”
Besides watching him push himself, Mathes said it is also wonderful to see her son pushing and leading others to be their best as well.
“It’s been fun to see him do that with friends and others that people don’t give two looks to, like handicap kids at school and just showing them that kindness that anyone should deserve. He’s just so helpful with others. He’s an amazing kid,” she said. “He’s very active at school and at church. He has lettered in theater, band, football, tennis, wrestling and is in National Honor Society. He has been team captain in multiple sports, which has been chosen by his peers and coaches. He is also a leader in his youth group and an avid hunter. It has absolutely been a joy to watch this kid grow up.”
Watching her son moving through the next stages of life will be exciting as well.
Mathes will graduate West Point as a second lieutenant.
“I’m not 100% sure where I will be commissioned at as an officer in the military. I don’t know if I want to go infantry, aviation, or … I want to get a feel for it once I’m there and experience some of those things before I make a decision of what I’m going to do for the rest of my life,” Mathes said.
Between graduation and July, Mathes plans to spend some quality time with friends and family.
“They are excited,” Mathes said of his parents. “They have always been supportive of really anything I’ve ever done. Especially after Caleb going to the Air Force Academy, they know what it takes, even all the things they have to go through. Going through academy isn’t just the person going. It’s your friends and family around you because there’s no contact. It’s a big change from your high school career.”
Regardless of the cultural change, he is ready for the challenge ahead.
“It’s something I want to do and I’m excited to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.