The public is invited to grab a cup of coffee to come and hear Rep. Dr. John Eplee present legislative updates.
The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third in Eplee’s series of coffees this season at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10 in the Santa Fe Depot, 200 South 10th Street in Atchison. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Michael Austin from the Kansas Policy Institute will join Eplee to discuss current tax issues in the Kansas Legislature.
