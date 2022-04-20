GREG LOWER
Kansas State Sen. Virgil Peck and Rep. Ken Collins talked about upcoming legislation with Republicans Wednesday morning at Cardinal Drug Store.
The Kansas Legislature will return next week to consider vetoed bills, and Wednesday’s stop was part of a three-day listening tour. Collins represents the 2nd District, which does not include Chanute but does include Erie, which was the next stop on Wednesday’s tour.
They spoke to about a dozen people about issues this session, including legislation that allows pharmacists to diagnose strep throat, influenza and urinary infections.
Redistricting will take Chanute from the district now represented by Kent Thompson and split it between the 2nd and 7th districts, Peck said. Legislation will also increase a property tax exemption on homes to $40,000 from $20,000.
The legislature will address education finance and a proposal to expand gambling, which Peck opposes.
Some legislation vetoed from this session include the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” Collins said.
Vetoed legislation Peck brought up includes one to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports and one dealing with private insurance policies. The legislature will not deal with Medicare expansion, Peck said. Another vetoed bill bans cities and counties from regulating the use of plastic bags.
Peck supported a measure to require food stamp recipients age 18 to 39 to be in job training or work 30 hours a week, which Gov. Laura Kelly opposed.
“She’d rather just hand out your tax dollars to people to stay home,” Peck said. “That’s my interpretation.”
Peck also wants county appraisers to be an elected position and has proposed that the legislature require a two-thirds majority for tax increases. He also wants to look at “election integrity” for ballot boxes and proposed video cameras of people as they vote. Peck mentioned illegal immigration, and both Collins and Peck said they oppose voting by mail.
An issue that Neosho County Commissioner Gail Klaassen raised was a proposal on the August primary ballot to limit abortion.
“You will hear from the liberals all this false information,” Peck said. “We cannot pass any pro-life legislation. You have a right to kill the child.”
Collins said Kansas attracted people seeking abortions because of a “killer” in Wichita.
