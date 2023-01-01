Nebraska State Capitol

The 90-day legislative session begins Wednesday. It is expected to adjourn the second week of June. Four of the eight senators who represent Lincoln or Lancaster County will be new this year.

Medical marijuana, criminal justice reforms and education funding are just a few of the priorities for several Lincoln state senators in the upcoming legislative session.

The Legislature will open its 90-day session Wednesday, crafting new legislation and debating new laws through into early June.

