Grant comes from Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program
GREG LOWER
The Chanute Martin Johnson Airport will receive $13,000 in grant funds to help with COVID-19 related expenses.
Chanute was one of 23 state airports to receive a total of $8.9 million from the US Department of Transportation.
Airport Director and Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the funds came from the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program. The grants were made available by the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Follmer said most if not all airports received the funding. Other airports include Abilene, Augusta, Cheyenne County, Clay Center, Emporia, Great Bend, Hays, Hutchinson, Independence, Kingman, Lawrence, Liberal, Manhattan, Salina, Rooks County, Lt. William M. Milliken Airport in Eureka, Colonel James Jabara Airport and Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport in Wichita, Shalz Field in Colby, Strother Field in Winfield/Arkansas City, Ulysses and Wellington.
US Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced the state winners Friday.
Follmer said he received notice from Moran, but had not gotten the formal paperwork as of Monday. He said he wanted to review the grant guidelines before deciding how the money will be used, but it will likely go towards cleaning and personnel.
He said airports have expended extra funds for cleaning and personnel during the pandemic. The initial application also allowed the grant to be used for operations and debt service.
