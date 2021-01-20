President Joe Biden took the reins of a divided nation on Wednesday, though area lawmakers of both parties were generally congratulatory of the 46th man to hold the office.
Biden called for unity in his inaugural address after he was sworn in alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman, and person of color, to serve as vice president.
"If he treats all classes of people equal, he can unite the country," Ron Hook, the Buchanan County Commission's lone Democrat, said. "Any movement, whatever it is, if there's any destruction of property or human life, everybody ought to be treated equal. Doesn't matter what background or political party they came from."
Under the Biden-Harris administration, Democrats have unified control over the House, Senate and presidency, but only narrowly. A situation not entirely foreign to local government in Northwest Missouri, where both Republicans and Democrats sit as lawmakers.
"Just because it's your idea doesn't mean it's the right idea," Hook said. "Listening to other people may spark other ideas and maybe make your idea even better."
An early pledge to work across the aisle came from Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan, who released a statement shortly after Biden's swearing in alongside a photo of he and his wife at the ceremony.
"It is important that both sides of the political spectrum continue to lower the national temperature and recognize opportunities for common good," Marshall said. "I have hope that we can work with the new administration on behalf of Kansas as we tackle extremely pressing issues facing our nation including: getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of everyone who wants and needs it, boosting job recovery, and opening businesses and our economy back up to the historic levels we saw before the pandemic."
Still, immediate bipartisanship could be a tough to engineer, as just two weeks ago some lawmakers like Marshall voted to throw out certain Electoral College votes from other states.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan, jumped straight into public policy, urging the president to "improve the lives' of our nation's veterans" in a letter to Biden about the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo, spoke during the ceremony in his role as chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.
Some in the area delegation didn't release statements about inauguration, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo, and Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan.
Hook believes unity can be achieved, especially with the bombastic style of former President Donald Trump out of office.
"It's not because Biden is in there, but it's because of the words Biden will say and speak," Hook said. "And I think the country is going to change the way it treats one another."
