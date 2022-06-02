The Lyon County Commission discussed evaluations and budgets at the commission meeting Thursday morning.
Ryan Janzen from the Lyon County appraisers office, presented the 2022 certification of values for the county.
Real estate appraised value for the county went up 9.8% while assessed value went up 8.7%. New construction appraised value up 6.2%, while assessed value was down, Janzen said, likely because of different exemptions.
Janzen said that other counties in Kansas have had slightly higher increases, and that the 9.8% increase in Lyon County is most likely closer to what Kansas is seeing overall.
“I think that this county has done a very good job the last, I don’t know, five or ten years, keeping up with market trends and market transactions to where we didn’t get to a point where things just explode and now we’re trying to play catch up,” Janzen said.
Janzen also reported that personal property values showed a $15 million loss, due to the wind farm and turbines being included in last year's values and granted an exemption this year, but that values are most likely unchanged, as with watercraft and truck values. Oil values increased significantly due to new oil leases and the price of gas.
“I know people don’t like to see stuff like this, but in reality, we’ve been through the time when values have dropped, this is a much better situation where the evaluation is increasing as we go along,” Commissioner Briggs said.
Chip Woods, Lyon County Engineer, presented the 2021 budget for KDOT. Woods reported that the cost of repairs to roads in Lyon County was $7.5 million last year.
Trudy Hutchinson presented Hetlinger Developmental Services’ 2023 budget request, requesting $37,000 for 2023, $500 more than last year.
Hutchinson said the social services organization has not asked for an increased budget since 2018.
In Lyon County, the number of residents eligible for services is 269, up from 251 last year.
Of the 269, 171 are currently being served, while 98 individuals are on the waiting list for funding. Hutchinson said the wait is due to the Kansas legislature not appropriating sufficient funds, and the 98 individuals in Lyon county are part of around 4000 people waiting for funding for social services assistance in the state of Kansas.
Commissioners raised concerns about the funding, as the state continues to cut costs.
“We are working with a committee at the legislature to allocate more funding for the waiting list,” Hutchinson said. “We were able this year to finally get an increase in the HCBS rates, so that providers are able to pay their direct support staff an adequate wage. We couldn’t even hire anybody with our starting wage.”
Hutchinson said Hetlinger recently raised their starting wage by $3.50 an hour, and was able to hire one licensed practical nurse and three new direct support staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.