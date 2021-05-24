TOPEKA, Kan., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market Synergy Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Tre DePietro as Chief Strategy Officer. This new role is intended to help the company evaluate and enhance its strategic positioning while identifying avenues for business development and growth. DePietro will also be charged with building strategic partnerships and capitalizing on collaborative opportunities to expand the firm's notable history of cutting-edge innovation in the fixed index annuity space and beyond.
DePietro brings more than a dozen years of experience developing custom solutions and strategies for the retirement space to the firm through previous leadership roles within prominent investment banks. Throughout his career, he has led the launch and execution of 13 custom multi-asset indices, which represent more than $14 billion of AUM in the marketplace. Most recently, as head of U.S. insurance solutions at Credit Suisse, DePietro was responsible for successfully restructuring the company's coverage model and delivering several well-known solutions to major insurance companies nationwide with a strong focus on developing, managing and growing strategic partnerships.
"Market Synergy Group is poised to grow at a rapid pace over the next several years, and Tre will be instrumental in identifying organic and external strategic partnerships in parallel with his focus on the origination and execution of custom indices and retirement strategies," commented Lance Sparks, founder and CEO of Market Synergy Group. "By leveraging his expertise and leadership, Tre will help shape Market Synergy Group's long-term growth strategy, setting us up for an even more successful future."
"I am thrilled to work with Market Synergy Group to deliver meaningful contributions to the U.S. retirement and wealth planning market through responsible innovation and the company's client value mindset," added DePietro. "Nationwide, roughly 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, my parents and close family members included. My motivation is simple — to improve what is available to their generation and ensure future generations have access to an even wider range of retirement planning options when they reach 65. I look forward to working with the Market Synergy Group family as we continue to develop and deliver these types of stable solutions."
DePietro is already active in this capacity and can be reached at tre@marketsynergy.net or by calling 785.380.0450.
ABOUT MARKET SYNERGY GROUP
At Market Synergy Group, we leverage research, innovation, a passion for problem-solving and unconventional thinking to identify consumer planning challenges before they arise. We partner with reputable carriers to design and develop market-leading solutions that address these needs and collaborate with an exclusive network of IMO member-owners and elite advisors to distribute them, generating meaningful results for the individuals and families they serve. It's this synergy — the interaction of multiple elements in a system to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of the individual elements — that sets us apart and propels our network to experience incremental success. Learn more at marketsynergy.net.
