GREG LOWER
Former Chanute city commissioner and business owner Martha McCoy will take over from Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright later this month.
McCoy operated Comforts of Home retail business from 2013 to 2020, when she sold the building to Denise Hastings for the current Merle Norman location. McCoy said she enjoyed retail and being on Main Street.
“I’ve just always had a place in my heart for it,” she said.
Being Main Street director is something she has wanted to do for years, she said. The last time the position was open, McCoy said, she was on the Chanute city commission, but this time she went for it.
She is currently on the Board of Trustees of Neosho County Community College and served on the city commission from 2011 to 2015. She had announced plans to run for the Kansas Legislature, but has since withdrawn. She has also help organize the annual Soupline benefit.
Knowing Main Street and knowing Chanute qualifies her for the position, McCoy said, and she has had experience that will help her be able to do the job.
Boatwright became Main Street director in September 2014, the week before Artist Alley. She said that since that time, Main Street membership has increased.
“The look of Main Street has improved,” she said. “I’ve found it’s not an overnight process.”
Merchants are taking advantage of the program’s loan opportunities and five new awnings have gone up through Main Street Chanute efforts. More will go up soon, Boatwright said, as the weather improves.
Main Street has had a good relationship with the Chamber of Commerce, too, she said.
“We try to work well with everybody,” she said.
Main Street Chanute was instrumental in saving the 1899 Masonic Temple building and the current renovation project, Boatwright said. Because there was a local Main Street program, she was able to call professionals to assess the building’s condition with help from Kansas Main Street, a part of the Kansas Department of Commerce. She also worked with the owner to deed the building to the Chanute Land Bank.
Because Chanute had a local Main Street organization, building owner Denise Hastings was also able to apply for and receive a $20,000 renovation grant.
Main Street Chanute also worked to obtain the mural on the east side of Opie’s Restaurant for the 50th Artist Alley. The program has several active committees, and Boatwright said she is leaving it in a good place.
