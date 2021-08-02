KECHI, Kan., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brad Young, President of Meter Engineers, has announced the expansion of their maintenance and service department to Baytown, Texas opening August 2021.
"Due to high regional demand, our team felt the Greater Houston area was the perfect location for a new facility," Young said. "Not only do we look forward to increasing our accessibility for customers, but the new location will provide greater opportunities for product awareness in the future; something that was challenging at over 600 miles away." Meter Engineers Baytown is conveniently located at 8701 Freedom Drive in a 7,500 square-foot, newly constructed building.
Daily operations encompass in-house and on-location maintenance for nearly any prover type including complete reseals, hydrostatic pressure testing, water draw calibrations, full service for high-pressure swivel joints, and comprehensive infield prover inspections using state-of-the-art remote imaging equipment to identify preventative repairs. Young also stated, "Customers will not incur mileage or expense charges for water draw calibrations or sphere sizing and delivery within 50 miles of us. We want the pipeline full and trucks rolling."
To further enhance field support, Meter Engineers is adding new Service Director, Adam Sommer to the Baytown team. "Adam is a well-known talent who brings over half a decade of measurement experience to Meter Engineers, specializing in small volume provers," Young said. "He will be a great addition to the team providing solutions for our customers with new equipment, reliable service, and parts distribution within the petroleum pipeline industry."
Meter Engineers will also be recruiting a local team of water draw technicians and reseal service providers to support the growing, local customer base.
While the Baytown facility will primarily operate as a maintenance and service hub, Meter Engineers will stock a full line of Compact Piston Prover seal kits, MEI-SDS Detector Switch parts for retrofitting and rebuilds, UniCast Spheres & Accessories, and its exclusive PetroGone™ prover cleaner.
About Meter Engineers:
Meter Engineers, headquartered in Kechi, Kansas, has over 40 years of experience developing products and services used in the petroleum measurement and automated quality control monitoring industry. Now a leader in the field of meter provers, the company's innovative thinking and expertise has pioneered solutions for the industry including patented Meter Engineers-SDS prover detector switches, UniCast Spheres and the new MagnaProve®. Also recognized for exceptional factory and field support, Meter Engineers provides water draw calibrations, prover inspections, piston prover resealing and maintenance programs on the automated quality control monitoring equipment. Meter Engineers delivers assurance and accuracy for every application. Their unidirectional prover design has been a staple on many large pipeline projects, along with the ability to custom design and engineer any configuration of bidirectional prover. Meter Engineers is a forward-thinking company with several new products currently in development.
Contact:
Dave Weatherson
Director of Business
Meter Engineers
+1.316.721.4214
Media Contact
Dave Weatherson, Meter Engineers, +1 316-721-4214, davewson@meterengineers.com
SOURCE Meter Engineers
