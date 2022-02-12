Northeastern Oklahoma is in the running to land a massive electric vehicle battery plant, the Kansas City Star reported Friday.
The Kansas Legislature recently approved $1.3 billion in economic development incentives to help lure the battery manufacturer to the state. The Star reported that a likely location could be the Sunflower Army Ammunition site south of De Soto, Kansas.
The Oklahoma site under consideration is MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, according to the Star.
Oklahoma officials declined late Friday to comment on the report.
“As a matter of standard practice, the Department of Commerce does not comment on our economic development projects,” said Amy Blackburn, the department’s marketing and communications director.
Kansas officials have cited nondisclosure agreements for not providing details on the secret project they are pursuing, according to the Star.
The Tulsa World reported earlier this week that the Mayes County Board of Commissioners is considering whether to establish a tax increment financing district on 700 acres of undeveloped land at the industrial park.
TIFs are economic tools used to promote economic development. They allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.
MidAmerica officials have not identified a specific project or company they hope to attract with the TIF.
“There is a significant opportunity in different industries that has presented itself, and when you combine that with all of the geopolitical issues around the U.S., it has changed the entire business dynamic of the Midwest,” David Stewart, who heads MAIP, told the Tulsa World.
“That opportunity is here, and we are competing at a much larger scale. When you deal with large companies, you have to be competitive.”
Electric car manufacturer Canoo announced last year that it plans to build a $400 million plant at the 9,000-acre industrial park.
The Star has previously reported that the “mega project” is anticipated to produce 4,000 jobs paying about $50,000 per year as well as temporary construction employment for 6,000.
