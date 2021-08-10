Several senators from the Midwest have signed a letter to President Joe Biden and members of his cabinet requesting a meeting to discuss climate and energy solutions.
Among solutions considered to be of key emphasis in the Biden administration’s climate and energy agenda that the senators contend haven't been given much thought are the wider availability of biofuels throughout the Midwest region.
Senators who signed the letter included Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and John Thune, R-S.D.
“The Biden administration has voiced their support for homegrown biofuels and our agriculture sector time and time again, but the people working in these industries require more than just words,” Marshall said. “I look forward to engaging with President Biden to help bolster the biofuels industry so that farmers can continue to leave the world safer, healthier and cleaner."
Of note, the senators who wish to speak with the president and members of his cabinet will look to discuss the opportunities that biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel have to offer.
“America’s biofuels industry has the technology available to provide consumers with a carbon-reducing option at the gas pump which will decrease the carbon footprint of liquid fuels,” Marshall said.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, only one gas station in St. Joseph supplies E-85 fuel, a gasoline-ethanol fuel with between 51% and 83% ethanol content. The city of St. Joseph also does not have any gas station that supplies biodiesel fuel made from recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats.
“I made clear to the administration that discussions regarding President Biden's environmental and energy agenda must include greater consideration of biofuels. Homegrown biofuels are a sound, practical piece to our energy production," Moran said.
The letter sent to the president and signed by the senators also mentions that despite Biden's support of electric vehicles, he has not considerably factored in issues such as outstanding cost and electricity generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.