The big picture: Dr. Lindsay Boik-Price says "Cannabis' safety is not assured."
In the news: New research continues to show that cannabis use during the first trimester of pregnancy can lead to poor outcomes for the mom and child.
The key point: The research showed that cannabis use during the early stages of pregnancy was associated with poor fetal growth, higher stillbirth rates, and increased rates of high blood pressure during pregnancy.
Unfortunately, many women still consider marijuana safe to use during pregnancy.
The American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists recommends that women thinking about becoming or are pregnant should abstain or discontinue the use of marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes.
Did you know that 15% of the adults living in Sedgwick County report that their mental health is not good? 19.4% of the adults living in Sedgwick report being depressed.
Mental health impacts your pregnancy and drug use.
Doctor's Insight about Using Cannabis During Pregnancy
Know this: "It's not a good idea to smoke during pregnancy. This includes cigarettes, cannabis, and any other type of recreational/illicit drugs. Studies keep showing that smoking impacts and interferes with pregnancy--both for the mom and child." Dr. Adrianna Davis, Family Medicine.
Next steps: If you can't quit smoking, talk to your healthcare team. Most insurances in Kansas have smoking cessation programs; and, your doctor should be able to help.
Further steps: If you're pregnant, plan to get pregnant, or recently gave birth, you should know that you can get insurance. (HHS)
Call 1-800-311-BABY (1-800-311-2229).
Did you know 77.8% of women in 2020 received prenatal care?
In Sedgwick County, 9.3% of the adults reported not being in good physical health.
What they're saying:
"We wanted to look specifically at cannabis use early in pregnancy because that's when the placenta is forming, and a lot of information we currently have indicates that cannabis use does affect the placenta..." Dr. Torri D. Metz, Obstetrics and Gynecology.) Interview Source
"In a large, diverse multicenter cohort with cannabis use ascertained by biological sampling, early pregnancy use was associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes that are mediated by the placenta."
Source:
The American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology published the paper: Early pregnancy cannabis exposure and adverse pregnancy outcomes (Read it Here)
Marijuana Usage Stats During Pregnancy: (GE Healthcare)
1 in 4 pregnant and nonpregnant that cannabis use poses little to no risk to maternal or fetal health.
34-60 percent of marijuana users continue to use during pregnancy.
THC passes to the fetus during pregnancy.
34.6% of Sedgwick County adults are obese.
