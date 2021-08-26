A suicide bomb attack on the crowded gates of Kabul airport killed as many as 60 civilians and 12 U.S. troops on Thursday, Aug. 26. That’s potentially the most U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan in a single incident since August 2011, when a helicopter was shot down.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was among those releasing a statement about the attacks.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the brave U.S. servicemembers and the Afghans who were killed or injured in today’s deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul,” Burgum said. “Our military forces have served in Afghanistan with honor and courage and continue to do so as they work to evacuate U.S. citizens and American allies from this chaotic situation. The Biden administration needs to demonstrate leadership and do more to bring U.S. citizens home quickly and help those Afghans who have been our allies in the war on terror.”
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, called for more transparency on Biden’s plans for handling the crisis.
“Our prayers are with our service members and their loved ones following today’s attacks in Kabul,” Sen. John Hoeven said. “Our men and women in uniform have served and are serving courageously in Afghanistan to battle terrorists and keep us safe. Today’s bombings and the tragic deaths of U.S. service members show that it is urgent that the President explain to the American people how we will combat these extremists now that U.S. forces are being withdrawn, including how we will gather intelligence and how we will position our forces in the future. At the same time, the President needs to outline his plan for protecting our troops, and ensuring that American citizens and Afghans who we promised to protect can be safely evacuated.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, who is ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee, said it was a heart-breaking moment, and urged the President to “step up.”
“My heart breaks for the injured and the lives lost in today’s terrorist attacks. Kris and I are praying for their families and loved ones, including the heroic Marines who knew the risks they faced yet still stepped forward to put their lives on the line to help with evacuation efforts. Their deaths are a tragedy, and it did not have to be this way,” he said. ““While it may be tempting to some to use this moment to score political points, now is not the time for that. I urge my fellow Americans to gather together to mourn the fallen, comfort those in pain, and pray for peace, leadership, and safety. President Biden should also step up, be the Commander-in-Chief we need, and show the world we will not tolerate an evil attack like this.”
In Montana, Sen. Steve Daines also offered sympathy to the families of those hurt or killed in the attack and said he believes the tragedy was preventable.
The terrorist attacks in Kabul today against U.S. troops, American citizens and innocent Afghans are a devastating result of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal out of Afghanistan. To learn that Biden shared the names of Americans and Afghan allies with the Taliban is unconscionable, and his negligence will live in infamy. We cannot accept Biden’s August 31st exit ‘deal’ with the Taliban as Americans, our troops and our allies remain stranded and dying. Biden must ensure our forces on the ground have the means to respond decisively and that we get all Americans and our Afghan allies out safely.”
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, released a joint statement with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.
“Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of the brave servicemembers and civilians killed and injured in today’s terrorist attacks. Our priority must be the safety of U.S. citizens, personnel, and our Afghan partners. We extend our unyielding support and gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of servicemembers and veterans who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan, including those who gave their lives today.”
