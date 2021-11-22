The December 5th deadline for compliance with President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare facilities receiving federal funds is fast approaching, leaving some healthcare officials worried about the local impact on an already stressed workforce.
In September, President Biden announced that, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, his administration would make vaccination against the virus a requirement for facilities who are receiving funds from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Employees of any facility receiving those funds would have until December 5th to receive their first dose of the vaccination, with full vaccination required by January 5, 2022.
At the time of President Biden’s mandate, Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center (CCMC), said in an interview with the Clay Center Dispatch that he felt the President’s decision could result in placing an additional burden on a pool of labor that is already struggling because of COVID. Now that the first deadline is only weeks away, Gillard said those fears may be coming true.
CCMC is a member of the Sunflower Health Network, a network of 38 Critical Access hospitals across 15 counties, which provided medical services primarily within North Central Kansas. Throughout the Sunflower Health Network, the unvaccinated rate for employees averages between 20% and 30%. Of those employees that have refused the vaccine, the concerns raised have ranged from potential pregnancy complications to questions about immunity already acquired due to previous COVID-19 infection
“There are many reasons why people have chosen not to be vaccinated, and as a facility we have chosen to respect those rights and not mandate our employees to receive the vaccine. But now, with this CMS vaccine requirement, it has put us in a tough spot,” Gillard said earlier this week.
With the mandate looming in less than three weeks and the average time necessary to recruit and train a new RN being approximately three to five months, Gillard says something must give.
“Staffing has already been very difficult in that area, and it only represents one category of team member. We have nurses, housekeeping staff, dietary staff, administrative staff, billing staff, and coding staff all that have yet to be vaccinated for their own reasons.”
With 82 team members across multiple departments still hesitant about taking the vaccine, Gillard said that Biden’s mandate has put him and the rest of the organization in a tough position wherein they must function as the final arbiter of a policy they may not agree with.
“Am I really going to walk all of these people out of the building on Monday, December 6 and risk jeopardizing our entire organization from a clinical and medical standpoint? I think as an organization the answer is no. We want to meet the CMS requirement, but at what risk?”
Since the reveal of President Biden’s directive, opponents across the aisle have lined up to question the decision, with even Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democratic ally of the President, voicing her disapproval by stating that vaccine mandates of this nature “tend not to work.”
Two lawsuits have been filed by state Attorney Generals seeking to stop the mandate. The first lawsuit originated in Missouri and includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The second suit filed earlier this week in Louisiana also includes the states of Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.
Both suits echo local concerns, claiming the mandate could force healthcare workers out of their field at a time when they are critically needed. The suits also claim the President’s mandate infringes upon powers reserved by the states.
Kansas Senators Dr. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran have voiced their support for the lawsuits and have pledged to oppose the President’s mandate by any legislative means possible.
Meanwhile, The Kansas legislature has also called a special session for November 22 where they will consider legislation aimed at curbing the mandate on a state level.
At CCMC, Gillard said a COVID vaccination policy is being considered which would allow team members to continue to work without being vaccinated, at least temporarily, though they would receive a verbal counseling. Gillard said the hope is that this new policy will allow the facility to find enough wriggle room to keep valued employees while the issue is handled in the legislature.
“We care for our team members and our community but we, like most facilities around the country I expect, are not in a position to say that if our employees have not received that first does by December 6 they can no longer work here. Doing that would jeopardize healthcare within the entire United States. Period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.