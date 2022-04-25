Olathe City Council member Robyn Essex files for 2022 Kansas statehouse race

Newly appointed City Council member Robyn Essex is running for a seat in the Kansas Legislature in 2022.
She filed to run for the District 78 seat in the Kansas House of Representatives as a Republican, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. Her name will appear on the ballot in the Aug. 2, 2022 primary election for registered Republicans. The seat is currently held by Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman.
Earlier this year, Essex was appointed to serve for the remainder of Larry Campbell’s term as the Ward 1 representative on the nonpartisan City Council. The Ward 1 seat, which represents southwest Olathe, will come up for election again in the 2023 municipal election cycle.
Olathe earmarked an estimated $715,000 to build “missing link” sidewalks in older parts of the city and around school buildings.
At the end of 2021, former mayor and long-time Ward 1 councilmember Campbell resigned his seat. Essex’s nomination was approved unanimously.
Essex ran for the Olathe Board of Education in the past but lost in the general election. She’s also served as the Olathe Republican Party’s Treasurer, is currently an Olathe Republican Committeewoman, is a Rotarian and has worked for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. After Essex’s appointment to the City Council was announced last month, she resigned her seat on the Olathe Planning Commission.
The deadline to file to run in the 2022 elections, which include county commission seats, state legislature positions and national offices, is June 1. On Twitter Tuesday, the Kansas Secretary of State also announced that Rep. Adam Thomas, of Olathe, will seek another term representing District 26 in the statehouse.
