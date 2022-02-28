Olathe on track to take action on City Council vacancy this week

The Olathe City Council is likely to vote this week on whether to approve Robyn Essex’s appointment to a council seat.
The council has until mid-March to take up the nomination, but time has been included at the front of the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting to discuss and possibly consider it.
At the end of 2021, former mayor and long-serving Ward 1 council member Larry Campbell resigned his seat with more than a year left on his term without citing a reason. The council elected to fill his seat by appointment and Essex, if approved, will carry out the remainder of Campbell’s term. The Ward 1 seat will come up for election again in the 2023 municipal election cycle, which means the term expires in early 2024.
Essex previously ran for the Olathe Board of Education in 2015, but lost in the general election to current board president Joe Beveridge. She once served as the Olathe Republican Party’s Treasurer, is currently an Olathe Republican Committeewoman and has worked for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. She’s a member of the Olathe Planning Commission.
Ballots for the Olathe school district’s $298.3 million bond measure are due at noon on Tuesday.
Essex was picked from a list of seven individuals who applied to fill the vacancy and who were considered by a group of three council members in charge of making a nomination — Mayor John Bacon, at-large member Kevin Gilmore and Ward 2 representative Adam Mickelson. This selection and nomination process was conducted in private.
The fact that these conversations were conducted behind closed doors led to some terse discussions among sitting council members during a previous meeting, focusing mostly on public access to the process and transparency. Some of those same concerns were echoed in February when Essex’s nomination was formally made. Ward 3 council member LeEtta Felter alluded to transparency concerns in her comments on Essex’s nomination on Feb 15.
“It felt clunky and nontransparent, and it's the code, it's the ordinance and you followed it to a T, but I'd love at some future meeting, retreat or study session to look at best practices of municipalities on transparency in these processes,” she said. “I look forward to a better process because it’s important.”
